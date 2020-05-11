Kentucky car dealerships resume in-person business

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Phase one of reopening is underway in Kentucky. We spoke with some car dealerships about what they’re doing to make sure they meet all state requirements.
In-person car sales were put on hold when non-essential businesses were forced to close.
“We were closed for 41 business days, not including Sundays which in the car business that is an eternity,” General Manager at Champion Ford, Lincoln, Mazda Duke Brubaker said.
Now dealerships in Kentucky have the green light to resume in-person business.
“It really is exciting for our people to be back and to be at the store," owner of Don Moore Automotive John Moore said. “Nobodies really quite sure what it’s gonna be like."
Moore says they’re ready to follow all guidelines put forth by the state.
“We are utilizing physical distancing, we’re limiting the number of people on the showroom at any given time, we ask all of our personnel to wear a mask, to the customer we prefer a mask as well but that choice is up to theirs," Moore said.
The state is also asking that dealerships prioritize online sales, but the general manager over at Champion says that’s not a popular option.
“You can completely purchase a car on our website. You just go to ChampionOwensboro.com, you can finish it from A to Z but the vendor that sells us that program tells us only three percent of the public do that, go through the whole process online," Brubaker said.
For those looking to buy a car in person, Champion officials say they’re taking all precautions.
“We do wipe down all surfaces, touchpoints. Vehicles that we’re selling we’re disinfecting the inside with a fogging kit," Brubaker said. “We’re also fogging vehicles in the service department to keep our people safe and when we’re done we’ll refog."
John Moore says their top priority is customer and employee safety.
“I think for the most part everybody understands we’ve gotta protect ourselves, we’ve gotta protect our people, we’ve gotta protect our customers but I think the overwhelming majority of our people, we’re just glad to be back at work,” Moore said.
Officials with both dealerships say their online purchasing options will not go away now that they’ve resumed in-person business.
