Indiana map shows 32 new COVID-19 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated their coronavirus numbers map.
It shows 24,627 total confirmed positive cases and 1,411 deaths.
Sunday, they reported 24,126 cases and 1,379 deaths.
Officials in Dubois County say they have two more positive cases, making their total 47.
The local map for Warrick County shows five more cases than the state map for a total of 127.
There are also a few more cases Monday in Vanderburgh County for a total of 189 .
There are no new deaths in our area.
Here are the cases in our area of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 189 cases, 2 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 127 cases, 21 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 47 cases
- Perry Co. - 21 cases
- Posey Co. - 15 cases
- Gibson Co. - 8 cases
- Spencer Co. - 7 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 3 cases
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb with give a briefing at 1:30 Central.
Watch it live here:
