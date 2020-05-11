Huntingburg Police looking for DQ burglary suspect

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Huntingburg Police say Dairy Queen was burglarized. It happened late Sunday into Monday morning.
Police say the suspect was caught on surveillance coming and going from the west side of the lot toward the Event Center and Oakridge Apartments.
The suspect wore a mask, gloves, and backpack carrying tools.
The Huntingburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Tyler Stivers or the Anonymous Tip Line (812) 684-2992.
