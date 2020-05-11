Highland Elementary pays tribute to Dahni Shanafelt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cars filled the parking lot at Highland Elementary School to help pay tribute to a little girl who recently lost her life.
Five-year-old Dahni Shanafelt was found dead, along with her mother, in their home on April 22. Authorities say it was a murder-suicide.
We’ve learned Dahni was passionate about animals and was involved with Another Chance for Animals.
On Monday, Highland faculty accepted donations for the organization with each school grade was given a specific item to donate. Enough items were donated to fill an entire trailer.
“I was very touched by this,” Kayla Ballard said. “I lived around the corner from them, and it hurts to know they are both no longer with us and under these circumstances.”
If you are interested in donating, you can through the Highland Elementary Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.