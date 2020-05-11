Hair salons, barbershops reopen in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Salons and barbershops welcomed clients back inside in Indiana.
Joe’s Barbershop had a line outside way before they were even open, and we can expect lines and wait-lists at area salons for the coming weeks.
“It’s great to be back open," owner of D’Zynes hair and nail salon Donna McDonald said. “We missed all of our clients, and we’re trying to do everything to keep them safe and keep us safe.”
McDonald has owned D’Zynes hair and nail salon for 30 years and says she’s never had to take off for seven weeks in a row before.
“It’s set up so that we can be apart. I would sit here, someone would sit on the other side of me, two in the back, so we’re ten feet apart," McDonald said.
Other salons are following similar guidelines, like Bella’s Hair Salon on Evansville’s Westside.
“So we have the barb-aside that we have to use to spray our stations down with," co-owner of Bella’s Hair Salon Melissa Beshear said. “We also have wipes and masks, clipper spray, hand sanitizer, and I just used this comb, so I have to stick it in my jar. At the end of the evening we’ll have to clean all of our combs.”
Other guidelines that seem universal now, are making clients wait in their cars until the stylists have completely finished with their last guest and properly cleaned their stations.
”Normally say I have a color at two, and I may have another color come in at 2:30, well I can’t really do that right now," Beshear said. “But that’s good though because you have the downtime to be able to sanitize, and clean, and catch up on the towels."
Joe’s Barbershop has also had to deal with the influx of appointments since they opened Monday.
“It has been crazy, but we’ve got a great group outside here that’s been helping us that has been helping make it run really smooth," co-owner of Joe’s Barbershop Tammy Sosch said.
Joe’s Barbershop has had to put people on a two hour wait-list and once they get the call that their stylist is ready, they have five minutes to be back at the salon to hold their spot, but customers say they’re handling it perfectly.
“Oh it was great, they’ve got things planned out very well." customer John Neigig said. “They called, I came over, registered, then called, and said ‘can you be here in five minutes’ and I said 'I certainly can.”
One of the co-owners at Joe’s Barbershop says they’re only open till five, but they fully expect to be working late nights for the days to come.
