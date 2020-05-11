Green River inmate says he’s not safe from COVID-19: ‘It’s like they’re trying to kill us’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family members of an inmate at Green River Correctional Complex claim their loved one’s life is at risk inside the facility.
Jon Booker’s family is fighting to get him out of Green River because the coronavirus crisis halted a program that would have let Booker out four months early this fall, the family’s lawyer, Robert Eggert, said.
Eggert filed a habeas corpus with the courts in April, which would give Booker a hearing to possibly get released from prison. That motion was denied, but Eggert said he will keep fighting because the conditions at Green River constitute, he said, cruel and unusual punishment.
Kentucky Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lisa Lamb said 10 extra bottles of germicide have been placed in each dorm at Green River, and there are spray bottles for each cell, in addition to solution being used multiple times daily.
During a phone call with his children, Booker said inmates and cells aren’t being kept clean.
“All the jugs are empty," he said. "They don’t fill the jugs up. It’s like they’re trying to kill us, man. They’re trying to make us catch it. They don’t care about us. I’ve been in my cell for five days straight with no showers. For four days they keep skipping my cell. Then they moved me into a cell where (someone) tested positive for it. They didn’t even use chemicals to clean my cell out.”
Eggert said he has filed another motion with another judge for a hearing for Booker as well as other clients at Green River. Family members with loved ones in the prison protested Saturday in Frankfort. demanding the state re-evaluate its safety precautions and consider releasing inmates who are at risk of getting COVID-19, but would be low risk to the community.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.