Families say their imprisoned loved ones are not being protected from COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family members with loved ones inside the Green River Correctional Complex are saying state rules aimed at protecting people from the coronavirus aren’t being enforced inside the facility.
Those family members complained about a lack of transparency coming from Green River.
The facility houses 982 inmates, including Phoenix Shepherd’s husband, who is serving a murder sentence, and Amber Edmondson’s brother, who’s serving time for a drug conviction.
“My brother is not defined as an inmate," Edmondson said. "His name is Jason. He’s a son, he’s (a) father, he’s an uncle, he’s a friend, he’s a person.”
Amber Edmondson said a deputy called to tell her family that Jason had tested positive for the coronavirus on May 3. This happened, she said, after Jason’s cellmate died from the virus. Her concern grew after she messaged Jason on May 5.
“In the message I just said ‘Hey, we’re worried about you since you tested positive; please reach out to me and mom as soon as you can,’" Edmondson said. "He called that night and he was upset. I had told him he had COVID. He said he had not been told he is positive, he had not been checked in on and he had not been out of his cell for over three days.”
Edmondson said her family was not told the truth about how the facility was handling Jason’s diagnosis.
“They told my mom he had no symptoms," Edmondson said. “He said, ‘They hadn’t even checked on me.’”
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has reported that roughly 400 inmates have tested positive at Green River, and three have died. Shepherd and Edmondson said the outcomes could have been prevented. At the start of the outbreak in March. Amber and Phoenix learned from a call with the men that they had no idea what was happening on the outside, and it was business as usual behind the gates.
”They have no soap, no sanitizer, people aren’t wearing face masks, they’re not made to do so,” Edmondson said her brother told her.
Added Shepherd: ”They’re moving guys into separate dorms and cells, but they’re not cleaning the cells before they move the guys."
Green River Communications Director Lisa Lamb said cloth masks were given to inmates and staff in early April, 10 extra bottles of germicide were placed in each dorm and refillable spray bottles were provided for each cell.
Beshear eventually halted visitation to the facility. WAVE 3 News is still waiting for a response from Lamb on whether staff are returning to the prison after going out in the community, and for confirmation on the death in Edmondson’s cell, as well as his own diagnosis.
“He wasn’t sentenced to death," Edmondson said of her brother. "He was sentenced to six years in prison for drug charges."
Edmondson and Shepherd said they want more communication from Green River, and for Beshear to consider releasing inmates who are 55 or older, have serious medical conditions, and are first time or juvenile offenders. They want the men to live through COVID so they have an opportunity to change their lives after their releases.
”They still matter to people outside waiting for them,” Shepherd said.
