Evansville Water & Sewer changing water disinfectant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) will begin changing the disinfectant used in the water treatment process.
Officials with EWSU are using free chlorine rather than the disinfect they usually use, which is chloramine.
This is the first of two temporary switchovers. It’s expected to last until June 22 with a second changeover happening in August.
Officials say you may notice a slight change in the taste and odor of your water, but it is still safe to drink.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.