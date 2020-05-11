Evansville Red Cross, Honor Flight team up to host blood drive

May 11, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 7:02 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Red Cross and Honor Flight of Evansville joined up to host a blood drive Monday.

They’re doing it to honor heroes as part of National Military Appreciation Month. They say the event is also a way to honor veterans.

A lot of people turned out despite the coronavirus pandemic.

We talked to a number of the honor flight volunteers about what the event means to veterans.

“Oh, it’s great! I didn’t even realize the things I could get as a veteran,” veteran, Honor Flight volunteer Jim Geiser said. “It is really amazing how many benefits we get, and the Honor Flight is really something I never expected to experience.”

The Red Cross will be holding other blood drives throughout the week, including one Tuesday at Crossroads Christian Church.

To find a full list of blood drives throughout the tri-state, you can visit redcrossblood.org.

