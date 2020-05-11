Evansville man arrested on several drug-dealing charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a long list of drug-related charges after being pulled early Saturday morning.
An officer with the Evansville Police Department says he was out patrolling near US 41 and Petersburg Road around 2:20 a.m. when he saw a car driving north on US 41.
The officer says he pulled over 48-year-old Thomas Wagner after his car crossed the fog line.
According to the affidavit, when the officer approached Wagner’s car, he noticed two syringe caps in the cup holder of the center console.
The officer asked Wagner to step out of the car. When Wagner opened the door that’s when the officer says he saw a plastic bag with white powder sitting on spare change in the car’s pull handle.
Wagner was then placed in handcuffs and was asked if he had anything on him. The affidavit says he told the officer he had meth and a syringe in his pocket.
During a search of Wagner’s car, the officer says he found several small bags lying throughout the vehicle.
EPD says about eight grams of cocaine, 88 grams of synthetic marijuana, over 20 grams of THC marijuana, close to 40 grams of meth, over 70 syringes, several pills and other paraphernalia was found in the car.
Wagner is currently in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond and is facing several drug-dealing charges.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.