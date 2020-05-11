Evansville City Council approves use of Community Development Block Grant funds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council approved an amendment to allow for the use of Community Development Block Grant funds.
The city received nearly $1.6 million from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
This money comes from the CARES Act. Those dollars will go towards coronavirus relief assistance throughout the city with the city council’s approval.
The money will be distributed through agencies that already use grant funding to assist families with low to moderate-income.
“One of the special allowances we are doing this year through Hope of Evansville, through the COVID-19 fund are rent and mortgage assistance for persons impacted by COVID-19," Department of Metropolitan Development Kelley Coures said. "It’s our job, we are supposed to think outside the box, we have a staff of 20 people who do that every day.”
Coures tells us there could be another round of federal relief assistance coming in the future.
