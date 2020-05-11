Evansville church receives backlash after holding Sunday service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Under Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s orders, churches are back open for the first time in nearly two months.
An Evansville church is now receiving some backlash after holding service on Sunday. They were being called out for improper social distancing practices.
“We honestly felt like that we had a greater crowd then what we expected,” pastor of Abundant Faith United James Maroney said.
It was the first day back for churchgoers of Abundant Faith United in Evansville on Sunday.
“When people come to church, it’s like we’re going to practice social distancing, but whenever things start to get tight, well I mean you can’t kick people out obviously, you can’t tell them to leave it’s their right to worship,” Maroney said.
Pastor Maroney says he didn’t expect the service would create a stir as people on social media got heated over their church members, not social distancing or wearing masks.
“We had masks available. People opted not to use those," Maroney said. “I cannot in a place of worship just like Walmart, can’t force anybody that’s a customer to wear a mask."
The Vanderburgh County Health Department responded to this.
“I would wear a mask. There is information out there that really does show that people do have another layer of protection by wearing a mask," Vanderburgh County Health Department Administrator Joe Gries said. “There’s not a lot of definitive science maybe or studies that have been done to date because this is so new.”
According to Governor Holcomb’s orders, wearing a mask and social distancing is a recommendation.
”It’s not really legal or illegal. Those things are recommended to help reduce the risk of people passing the virus," Gries said.
Pastor Maroney says Sunday was a test run for them as they practiced Holcomb’s orders, like taking temperature checks and having people hand sanitize before they walk in.
“Those things are paramount above most everything else in our opinion and the medical professionals that go to our church,” Maroney said.
Pastor Maroney says the size of the church makes it hard to social distance, but he’s planning on enforcing more social distancing protocols.
“We have a balcony. What we may do next time is we may choose to set people up there," Maroney said. "We had a few rows up front that we would have been able to utilize without affecting the camera.”
Vanderburg County Health officials say it’s advised that church gatherings limit the number of people within a church or venue.
