EPD looking for woman missing from nursing home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing person.
They say Cynthia Mae Horne was last seen leaving Golden Living Center, at 4088 Frame Road, in Newburgh, IN. on December 10, 2019.
The last person to see her was unable to remember what she was wearing, but did say that she was using a walker and was on oxygen.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Detective Whitler at 812-436-4016.
