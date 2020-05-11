A bulk of Vanderburgh Co. cases in 47714 zip code.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re learning more about where COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh County are concentrated.
Data from the health department shows a bulk of the county cases are in the southeast Evansville area. That’s the zip code 47714.
The data shows there are 50 confirmed cases there. You can see it reflected in the map below with the darkest shade of blue.
The numbers show that area has double the cases in some of the surrounding areas. In the area code directly north of there has 21 cases.
City Council Member Alex Burton said on social media he is working to make sure those in that zip code are protected.
