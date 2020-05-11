Big Dipper in Owensboro sees line of cars after reopening

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - As the state of Kentucky begins to reopen, one Owensboro business opened for the first time in more than five weeks.
Big Dipper serves burgers and fries and dozens of cars lined up along Parish Avenue during the lunch rush.
Right now, the restaurant is asking customers who use their walkup counters to keep six feet apart. Long time customers say they’re excited to see Big Dipper open again.
“I just come out here hoping that they were open, and they happened to be. Looks like I had to fight off all of the traffic to come in here and get something to eat,” David Hagan said. “It’s good food. It’s the only thing I’m hungry for right now.”
Big Dipper is open from 9 am to 10 pm during the week and until 11 pm Friday and Saturday nights.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.