American Red Cross, Honor Flight of Southern Indiana asking for blood donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross and Honor Flight of Southern Indiana are asking those eligible to donate blood.
It’s all part of the Honoring Heroes Blood Drive for Military Appreciation Month.
The Red Cross has had a shortage of people wanting to donate because of COVID-19, but officials say it’s safe to still come in a give blood.
That drive is happening Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Red Cross Southern Indiana Chapter on Stockwell Road in Evansville.
Those who donate Monday will also be given a free t-shirt while supplies last.
