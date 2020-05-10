VCSO: Evansville man in jail after beating man with baseball bat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after deputies say he beat another man with a baseball bat.
According to the news release, deputies responded to a domestic battery in progress in the 1600 block of Baseline Road.
Officials say they 32-year-old Tyson Wethington used a baseball bat to destroy multiple windows and cabinets in the house. They say he started swinging the bat and striking another man.
Deputies say the man used a pool stick to strike Wethington in the leg to defend himself. They say Wethington busted the back door window, causing the man to get glass in his eyes along with lacerations on his face.
Deputies say both men were transported to Deaconess Midtown for evaluation and treatment.
Wethington is charged with battery with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury, and intimidation.
Wethington is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
