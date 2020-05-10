Tell City nursing home holds Mother’s Day drive-by parade

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Mother’s Day is this weekend, but with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic still gripping the country, it might be challenging for families to celebrate as they normally would.
The senior living facility at Oakwood Health Campus came up with a solution and held a Mother’s Day drive-by parade on Saturday.
This provided the opportunity for loved ones to drive up beside the facility. Meanwhile, all of the mothers, grandmothers and great-grandmothers who lived inside got to sit by the windows and wave to their families.
Sheila Lahee, whose mother-in-law lives at Oakwood, thought the drive-by parade was a wonderful idea.
“What they’re doing today I think is really cool because we haven’t seen her for a while, so it’s going to be extra special because (Sunday) is Mother’s Day," Lahee said. “She’ll probably cry. She’s going to be so excited. She loves to give hugs, so it’s really hard not to see her and not be able to give her a hug.”
Per the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Oakwood had to keep its residents inside in order to protect them as much as possible.
