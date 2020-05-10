IN surpasses 24K total positive cases, new cases in our area

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has released more positive cases of COVID-19 and new deaths.
The health department reports 402 new positive cases and 17 deaths.
According to the map, there are 24,126 positive cases, and 140,029 total tests have been administered.
On Saturday, the health department reported 23,732 total Hoosiers have tested positive and 1,362 total deaths.
The map shows Vanderburgh, Dubois, Pike, and Gibson County have more positive cases of COVID-19,
Here are the cases in our area of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 185 cases, 2 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 124 cases, 22 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 45 cases
- Perry Co. - 21 cases
- Posey Co. - 15 cases
- Gibson Co. - 8 cases
- Spencer Co. - 7 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 3 cases
