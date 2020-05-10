Restaurant dining rooms prepare to reopen on Mon.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many restaurants across the Hoosier State are scheduled to open their doors on Monday, including some in our local area.
This initiative for restaurants to return to normal business hours is in line with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to reopen Indiana.
According to the Governor’s plan, restaurants can reopen at 50% capacity. However, bar seating will have to remain closed.
14 News asked the management at Comfort by the Cross-Eyed Cricket about its reopening plans. Managers say they are waiting to reopen their dining room to 50% capacity until next week.
Instead, the restaurant will keep its curbside delivery open this week.
In the meantime, managers say they are also training their employees on all of the new guidelines they need to follow.
“Everybody’s going to be six-feet apart," David Tang, Operations Manager at Comfort by the Cross-Eyed Cricket said. "The table will be clear and will be wiped down every time a different customer comes in. All the doorknobs are wiped down every time. We clean the restrooms regularly. We got some nicer masks. We’re not going to look like doctors serving you.”
Tang emphasizes that training his employees will help keep customers safe, and says he’s already getting reservations for when they open.
