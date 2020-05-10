IN places of worship resume in-person services

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Religious services can now happen again throughout Indiana inside places of worship under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s orders.
On Sunday, Abundant Faith Church welcomed back church members for the first time in nearly two months.
Under the Governor’s rules, when providing services in person, places of worship are encouraged to follow certain health protocols.
Some of those protocols include ensuring six feet between people or family units of the same households during services.
Meanwhile, those who are 65-years-old and above or have an underlying at-risk health condition are being requested to stay home and watch services online.
Other protocols include cleaning between each service, disinfect high-contact surfaces regularly, placing hand sanitizers in high-contact locations and recommending they put on a face covering before entering the building.
For a full list of Indiana’s in-person worship guidelines, click here.
Pastor James Maroney of Abundant Faith UPC says they took people’s temperature, asked a series of questions about if they may have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, and also gave them hand sanitizer before they entered the church. They did have masks for people to take if they wanted too.
“I was not surprised at all that people would not want face masks,” Maroney said. “You’ll see that a lot out in the public, but people are coming in here by families and surprisingly there were a lot less face masks than I thought there would be.”
Maroney says they’re abiding by Holcomb’s protocols given for in-person worship.
Some of the things they’re doing is making sure equipment and their church is wiped down with disinfectant.
Maroney also made sure to dismiss people Sunday in a way that’s supporting social distancing, just like Gov. Holcomb ordered. He asked that people not congregate after mass and socialize.
