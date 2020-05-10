Mainly dry Mon-Tue, wet and much warmer end to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There were a few spotty showers in the Tri-State today, but most of us stayed dry under mainly sunny skies. It has also been very breezy with winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts around 25 to 30 mph for most of the day. The sunshine paired with those winds from the southwest helped our temperatures climb into the 60s across the board, and some locations in western Kentucky even cracked 70°!
As we approach sunset, those winds will shift to the northwest and begin to die down. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 30s to low 40s by Monday morning. There will still be a few passing clouds throughout the night, but our skies will be mainly clear.
Monday may start out sunny, but we will see more clouds during the second half of the day. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out Monday afternoon or evening, but we will most likely stay dry. Temperatures will top out around the 60° mark with winds from the northwest around 6 to 12 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures around the 60° and winds from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. A few showers are possible, mainly on the south-southwestern end of the Tri-State, but most of the day will probably be dry.
Our rain chances ramp up for the second half of the week, but so do our temperatures. Wednesday will be cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible as a warm front approaches from the south-southwest.
That warm front will swing through Wednesday night, giving us a blast of much warmer air and sending our high temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s for the rest of the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms along that front may linger into Thursday, mainly during the morning hours across the north-northwestern half of the Tri-State.
It looks like we will get at least a brief break from the rain Thursday afternoon, but rain chances will return as the cold front associated with that same weather system approaches from the west. However, that cold front will stall out just northwest of the Tri-State, keeping scattered showers and storms in the forecast on and off through the weekend.
