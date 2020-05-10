Mainly dry Mon-Tue, wet and much warmer end to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There were a few spotty showers in the Tri-State today, but most of us stayed dry under mainly sunny skies. It has also been very breezy with winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts around 25 to 30 mph for most of the day. The sunshine paired with those winds from the southwest helped our temperatures climb into the 60s across the board, and some locations in western Kentucky even cracked 70°!