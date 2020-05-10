KSP: 2 women arrested for multiple drug charges in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police troopers executed a search warrant and arrested two women for multiple drug-related charges this weekend.
According to KSP officials, troopers searched a home on the 3200 block of Wandering Lane on Friday night. Officials say troopers found suspected meth, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia inside the residence.
Troopers say one package of suspected meth was located on the floor where a two-year-old child stays.
24-year-old Kelley Clark and 64-year-old Patty E. Clark were arrested for numerous charges, including possession of meth and opiates.
Both women are currently being held at the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.
Officials say the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services assisted troopers on-scene and the child is now in their custody.
