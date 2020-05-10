The Green River District reports 9 new positive cases of COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reports new cases of COVID-19 in the district.
The health department reports nine additional cases of COVID-19.
The Green River District Health Department says Daviess, Henderson, and Ohio County have new positive cases. They say the district-wide total of recovered cases is now at 296 (57%).
Health officials reported 23 new positive cases on Saturday.
Here are the cases in our area of Kentucky.
- Daviess Co. - 266 cases, 4 deaths
- Henderson Co. - 82 cases, 2 death
- Ohio Co. - 102 cases
- Webster Co. - 31 cases
- McLean Co. - 19 cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 9 cases
- Hancock Co. - 6 cases
Muhlenberg and Hopkins County are not part of the Green River District Health Department.
Here are the cases Muhlenberg reported Saturday.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 460 cases, 4 deaths
Hopkins County officials give their updates throughout the week. Here are the cases they reported Friday.
- Hopkins Co. - 213 cases, 25 deaths
Here are the numbers for food plant workers in our area reported on Friday. Please note the worker could live in another county and that would count towards county numbers there.
- Perdue Farms, Ohio County (186 positive employees, 1 death)
- Specialty Food Group, Daviess County (33 positive employees)
- Tyson Foods (Green River), Henderson County (93 positive employees)
