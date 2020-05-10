Evansville restaurant hosts Mother’s Day carryout brunch

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This year, Mother’s Day didn’t have the same feeling as the ones that came before due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nevertheless, one local restaurant is helping families celebrate the joyous occasion.
The coronavirus has made holidays difficult for everyone, but families are doing what they can to honor their mothers as best they can on their special day.
Comfort by the Cross-Eyed Cricket did its part by offering a special Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday.
People called in their order, and restaurant employees then brought the food outside for pickup while wearing gloves and masks.
14 News spoke with one mother who got carryout to celebrate her children and grandchildren.
“It’s been hard not to be able to socialize with everybody," Judy Vindhurst said. “But today we’re going to sit outside. It’s a beautiful day, and let the kids outside and just celebrate the day.”
Managers at Comfort by the Cross-Eyed Cricket say they’re getting ready to reopen their restaurant to customers.
