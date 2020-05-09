Owensboro manufacturer addresses COVID-19 with bioaerosol technology

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Owensboro based Hollison has adapted its food safety bioaerosol sampler to locate COVID-19 in high-risk areas.
According to a news release, the technology is currently used to detect pathogens during food production and provides a sample of the environment in seconds.
The release states the technology combined with rapid detection equipment will provide real-time data to high-traffic public areas such as hospitals or schools.
“This technology is not limited to a single virus or pathogen, but we certainly want to get it deployed and do our part in the fight against COVID-19,” says CEO of Hollison Kevin Humphrey.
Hollison is a company that focuses on the detection and remediation of pathogens in the public area and the food supply.
