Owensboro community reflects on canceled International Bar-B-Q Festival

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The International Bar-B-Q Festival was previously scheduled to take place this weekend in Daviess County.
However, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had other plans and forced event organizers to cancel Owensboro’s signature festival this year.
The festival’s board of directors announced back in March that based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), officials felt it was best to call off the event.
The cooking competition, which brings in thousands of people on an annual basis, generates an economic boom for the city, as well as the teams who participate.
Dan Thomas is the head chef at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. He says now that the church won’t be receiving funds from the festival, they will have to look elsewhere.
Thomas says what he’s going to miss most from the festival is the crowd.
“I’m going to miss just being around the crowd and meeting people from all over the world, and from other cities that come in and see our barbecue and our burgoo,” Thomas said.
Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, certain vendors will be passing out free barbecue sandwiches along Veterans Boulevard in Owensboro. Officials say this is strictly drive-thru only and sandwiches will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
