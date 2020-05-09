Man behind bars on several drug charges after traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is behind bars after a traffic stop early Saturday morning.
Police say they were patrolling the area near Hwy 41 and Petersburg Road when they noticed a vehicle traveling north on 41 crossing the fog line.
According to the news release, police pulled over 48-year-old Thomas Wagner. Officials say they saw two orange plastic caps that they say appeared to be syringe caps in the cupholder.
Police say they asked Wagner to step out of his vehicle. They say they noticed a white plastic bag with white powder inside the door pull handle.
The news release states police asked Wagner if he had anything else, and Wagner told them he had meth and a syringe in his pocket. It states that police found $268 in small bills on Wagner.
Officials say after searching Wagner’s vehicle, they found a scale with residue, several small plastic baggies, smoking pipes with residue, baggies containing a white powdery substance and a white substance, a large bag of a green leafy substance, pills, a spoon coated in a white substance, and several syringes with a clear substance.
Wagner is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
He is charged with the following.
- Dealing cocaine.
- Dealing methamphetamine greater than ten grams.
- Dealing a schedule drug.
- Dealing/manufacturing a lookalike substance.
- Possession of syringe.
- Possession of schedule 1,2,3,4
- Possession of marijuana.
- Possession of paraphernalia.
