Madisonville city officials postpone summer concert series

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - City officials announced Friday they are postponing their 2020 Outdoor Summer Concert Series because of COVID-19 concerns.
All bands and artists who were supposed to perform have been rescheduled for 2021.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton says the series attracts thousands of people. He says the likelihood of large groups being discouraged through the summer is another reason why they decided to postpone the event.
“It’s about the fact that we want to keep the community healthy," Cotton said. "We want to make sure that we’re not bringing in 7,000 to 10,000 people in and potentially making people sick.”
Along with Friday’s announcement, Madisonville officials announced the lineup for the 2021 Summer Concert Series, which includes the following dates, locations and artists:
- Friday Night Live, Downtown Madisonville - June 11, 2021 - Craig Morgan
- 4th Fest, City Park - July 2, 2021 - Bret Michaels
- Praise in the Park, City Park - July 3, 2021 - Zach Williams
- Friday Night Live, Downtown Madisonville - August 6, 2021 - En Vogue
