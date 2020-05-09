Local IN counties see rise in positive cases of COVID-19

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports 606 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths.
That brings the total number of Hoosiers that tested positive to 23,732 and 1,362 deaths.
According to the map, 135,686 tests have been administered throughout the state.
The ISDH reported 675 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 along with 33 new deaths on Friday.
The Warrick County COVID-19 website shows one additional case in the county.
The Dubois County Health Department reports four additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the total in the county to 42.
They say 24 people have recovered from the virus.
Locally, Vanderburgh, Warrick and Dubois have more positive cases of coronavirus.
Here are the number of cases in our area of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 182 cases, 2 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 124 cases, 22 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 42 cases
- Perry Co. - 21 cases
- Posey Co. - 15 cases
- Gibson Co. - 7 cases
- Spencer Co. - 7 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 2 cases
