ISP K-9 officers receive body armor

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A donation from a non-profit organization helps protect two K-9 officers with body armor.
The Indiana State Police Department’s K-9s Magill and Drogos have received a donation of body armor from Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc.
Officials say Magill and Drogos now have a bullet and stab protective vest.
Non-profit Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. is located in East Taunton, MA. Their mission for over a decade has been to assist law enforcement agencies with potentially lifesaving body armor for K-9 officers.
Officials say one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $960. For more information on K-9 body armor, you can visit their website.
