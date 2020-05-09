Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The presidents of the 11 members of the Big East Conference are leaning toward not allowing sports to be played at schools this season unless their campuses are open. Commissioner Val Ackerman disclosed the information on Friday in a wide-ranging virtual interview with members of the media about the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic on the conference. While no deadlines have been set, Ackerman said the presidents have indicated a late June/early July deadline for fall sports and possibly a Sept. 1 deadline for winter sports, when basketball is played. The conference is considered a basketball power.