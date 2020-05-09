Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The presidents of the 11 members of the Big East Conference are leaning toward not allowing sports to be played at schools this season unless their campuses are open. Commissioner Val Ackerman disclosed the information on Friday in a wide-ranging virtual interview with members of the media about the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic on the conference. While no deadlines have been set, Ackerman said the presidents have indicated a late June/early July deadline for fall sports and possibly a Sept. 1 deadline for winter sports, when basketball is played. The conference is considered a basketball power.
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has already lined up the first job of his post-playing career. Rivers was introduced Friday as the head coach-in-waiting at St. Michael Catholic High School in a news conference on campus. The 16-year veteran of the Los Angeles Chargers signed a one-year deal, with $25 million guaranteed, in March. Rivers didn’t offer a timetable on when he’d actually be available for the Fairhope school. Athletic director Paul Knapstein will serve as St. Michael’s interim head coach until Rivers arrives.
UNDATED (AP) — Mike Storen, a former ABA commissioner and multisport marketing whiz and the father of ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, has died. He was 84. Storm said her father died Thursday at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta of complications from cancer. Known for his hearty laugh and creative mind, Storen rose to executive spots in basketball, football, baseball and tennis during a four-decade career in sports. Storen was general manager of the Indiana Pacers and Kentucky Colonels and president of the Atlanta Hawks. He owned the ABA’s Memphis Sounds, worked for the Cincinnati Royals of the NBA and the Houston Astros.