Henderson city leaders unveil temporary sign to honor Memorial Day cross display

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - City leaders unveiled a temporary sign in Central Park on Friday to honor the decades of work that the American Legion Worsham Post 40 has done in creating the annual Memorial Day cross display.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the huge cross display will not be assembled this year, and the annual Memorial Day service will also not take place.
14 News spoke to one veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970, and he says he will miss the display.
“Wonderful what they’ve done,” Sappy Gastenveld said. “They put them up in 1947 - my dad, my uncle, my grandpa - they all put them up. It means a lot. I didn’t know what was going to happen. I didn’t know if they’d do anything or not, but when I found out - I loved it and I appreiated it. Anything you can do to honor veterans, because that’s why we’re here, because of the veterans.”
Organizers have not ruled out putting up the cross display later in 2020 once social distancing guidelines have eased.
