Henderson city leaders unveil temporary sign to honor Memorial Day cross display

“Wonderful what they’ve done,” Sappy Gastenveld said. “They put them up in 1947 - my dad, my uncle, my grandpa - they all put them up. It means a lot. I didn’t know what was going to happen. I didn’t know if they’d do anything or not, but when I found out - I loved it and I appreiated it. Anything you can do to honor veterans, because that’s why we’re here, because of the veterans.”