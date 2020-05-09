The Green River District reports 23 new positive cases of COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reports 23 new positive cases of coronavirus.
The health department says there are nine new cases in Daviess, two in Henderson, ten in Ohio and two in Webster County.
On Friday, the health department reported seven more positive cases of COVID-19.
A federal judge also ruled that Kentucky churches can resume in-person services Sunday.
Here’s the number of cases in our area of Kentucky.
- Daviess Co. - 265 cases, 4 deaths
- Henderson Co. - 81 cases, 2 death
- Ohio Co. - 95 cases
- Webster Co. - 31 cases
- McLean Co. - 19 cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 9 cases
- Hancock Co. - 6 cases
Muhlenberg County is not part of the Green River District Health Department. The health department reported no new additional cases on Friday, however, they say they finished tested at Green River Correctional.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 457 cases, 4 deaths
Hopkins County is not part of the Green River District Health Department. Here are their numbers reported Friday.
- Hopkins Co. - 213 cases, 25 deaths
Here are the numbers for food plant workers in our area reported Friday. Please note the worker could live in another county and that would count towards county numbers there.
- Perdue Farms, Ohio County (186 positive employees, 1 death)
- Specialty Food Group, Daviess County (33 positive employees)
- Tyson Foods (Green River), Henderson County (93 positive employees)
