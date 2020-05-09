Family of Evansville couple place signs on pair’s front yard to celebrate 60th anniversary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday marked 60 years of marriage for one local couple - John and Elaine Reid.
Both fall into the high-risk category for COVID-19, so their family wasn’t able to visit them for the special occasion, but that didn’t stop their kids from celebrating the big day.
Sisters Tina and Tammi told 14 News that with the help of the merchandising company Fathead, signs of the family members’ faces were placed in the couple’s front yard.
“I opened the front blind, and I saw this and thought what a wonderful family we have because I could see their faces right away, so I was laughing and crying at the same time." Elaine Reid said.
The long-married couple said they planned on celebrating later that day with a family Zoom call.
