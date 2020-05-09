Economic experts estimate nearly 10k current job postings in southwest IN

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Job loss has hit an all-time high across the nation, and it’s having a direct impact on people living in the Tri-State area.
Economic experts say that nearly 10,000 jobs are currently posted in southwest Indiana, so it’s not all bad news. It’s simply just a matter of where people are willing to take a job while the economy deals with the impact of COVID-19.
The Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana says job postings are starting to ramp up.
Officials say they have seen an increase of about 2,000 job postings in the last month. They told 14 News that certain industries are hiring now more than ever.
“There are some really positive aspects of it," Greg Wathen, CEO of the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana said. “Again, certain kind of healthcare - significant demand, and that’s going to be ramping up. Certain kinds of manufacturing - it’s going to be great to see Toyota come back online, then the supply chain. As the restaurants come on board, and those kinds of things demand for food and food preparation - truck drivers.”
There are no specifics on the unemployment numbers in southwestern Indiana at this time, but the coalition is optimistic that when manufacturing starts back up, employment numbers will start to increase as well.
