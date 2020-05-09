Daviess Co. man in jail after welfare check

DAVIESS Co., Ky (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is in jail after a welfare check.
Deputies say they responded to a welfare check in the 4900 block of Cambridge Dr. They say they were advised to check on 31-year-old Austin Fuqua and his two children, ages two and three.
According to a news release, deputies observed extremely poor living conditions in the home, and they say the children had poor hygiene.
Deputies noticed the children were locked in the basement and did not have a way to exit due to the door being locked on the outside.
The news release states the children were downstairs with numerous potentially dangerous items without supervision. Deputies say they found suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Fuqua is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, two counts of unlawful imprisonment 1st degree, two counts of criminal abuse in the 2nd-degree, possession of a controlled substance in the 1st degree, drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Fuqua is booked in the Daviess County Detention Center.
