Cooler than average temps continue, scattered rain possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We started the day with a low of 35° in Evansville this morning, one degree shy of the record low of 34°. We did warm up rather quickly thanks to plenty of sunshine, and this afternoon was comfortably cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Clouds will gradually move into the Tri-State tonight. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 40s by Sunday morning. That is about 10° colder than normal for this time of year but not cold enough for frost.
Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer than today with high temperatures in the mid 60s. There will be times when it will be mostly sunny and other times when it will be mostly cloudy as a weak cold front swings through the Tri-State. Most weather models are indicating two possible rounds of scattered rain Sunday, one in the morning and another in the afternoon, with isolated chances lingering into the evening. Sunday will also be rather breezy with winds out of the west-southwest around 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph possible.
The winds will die down, the rain will taper off, and most of the clouds will clear Sunday night as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.
Monday will most likely be dry and mostly sunny, although a few more clouds are possible in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will return to the upper 50s to low 60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will both be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Most of the rain Tuesday will be across the southern half of the Tri-State during the afternoon and evening, but the rain Wednesday will be more widely scattered across the entire region. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday and mid 60s Wednesday.
A warm front will move through the Tri-State Wednesday night, giving us a shot of much warmer air for the end of the week. Temperatures will surge into the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday through Saturday. However, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will also be possible along that warm front Wednesday night into Thursday morning and along the associated cold front as it stalls out to our northwest Friday and Saturday.
