Cooler than average temps continue, scattered rain possible

Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer than today with high temperatures in the mid 60s. There will be times when it will be mostly sunny and other times when it will be mostly cloudy as a weak cold front swings through the Tri-State. Most weather models are indicating two possible rounds of scattered rain Sunday, one in the morning and another in the afternoon, with isolated chances lingering into the evening. Sunday will also be rather breezy with winds out of the west-southwest around 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph possible.