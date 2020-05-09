Bar-B-Q Festival officials serve free mutton sandwiches in downtown Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The International Bar-B-Q Festival was supposed to be happening this weekend, but event organizers decided to cancel this year’s festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, festival officials came up with an alternative.
Barbeque has been ingrained in the fabric of Daviess County since the 1800s. Beginning in 1979, the festival was created to celebrate the county’s long-standing reputation with barbeque.
This is why officials with the International Bar-B-Q Festival handed out free mutton sandwiches on a first-come, first-serve basis in a drive-by style event on Saturday.
Cars were backed up for miles through downtown Owensboro to get the free mutton from Ole South Bar-B-Q, along with a bag of chips and a drink.
14 News spoke with many barbecue lovers who say they really miss the festival, but definitely appreciated the gesture.
“This is wonderful that they’re still having something where we can get out and enjoy a little piece of the Bar-B-Q Festival,” Lori Brubaker, a frequent festival attendee said. “It’s nice, even though we’re trying to be socially responsible and stay in our cars.”
The International Bar-B-Q Festival was definitely missed, but officials said more than 1,000 sandwiches were given away on Saturday. The funds came from the festival’s annual start-up fund.
