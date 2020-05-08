Hopkins Co. reporting new COVID-19 death, 7 more cases in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - During their Friday update, Hopkins County leaders announced another person has tested positive for COVID-19 and another resident has passed away.
Denise Beach with the Hopkins County Health Department said that the county has 213 total cases with 127 recoveries. 25 people have now died county-wide.
The Green River District Health Department is reporting that seven more people have tested positive for the virus.
There are three new cases in Daviess County and four new cases in Ohio County.
Green River health officials say 483 people have tested positive in the district, however 276 have now recovered.
We expect to hear from the Muhlenberg County Health Department later today.
Here are the numbers from our Kentucky counties.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 458 cases, 4 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 213 cases, 25 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 256 cases, 4 deaths
- Henderson Co. - 79 cases, 2 death
- Ohio Co. - 85 cases
- Webster Co. - 29 cases
- McLean Co. - 19 cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 9 cases
- Hancock Co. - 6 cases
Here are the numbers for foot plant workers in our area. Please note the worker could live in another county and that would count towards county numbers there.
- Perdue Farms, Ohio County (186 positive employees, 1 death) 5 new
- Specialty Food Group, Daviess County (33 positive employees)
- Tyson Foods (Green River), Henderson County (93 positive employees)
