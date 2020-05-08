UE launches coronavirus task force to plan for 2020 fall semester

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is working on a plan for the 2020 fall semester.
The University has launched a coronavirus task force that meets often and officials say they are looking at possible on-campus classes, online classes, or even a hybrid of the two. They are looking at classroom and resident hall settings.
UE’s primary goal is to make sure the safety of the students, faculty and staff are always in mind.
“The safety of our campus community is always going to be the top priority,” UE Director of Admission Kenton Hargis said. “So they’re looking at any kind of possible scenario from masks being worn, to what social distancing looks like on campus.”
The University says the task force meets frequently and will make a decision on opening the campus closer to the fall semester.
