Tri-State counties given poor social distancing grades

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Some citizens in the Tri-State are getting a bad grade when it comes to social distancing.
According to data from New York-based company Unacast and its “social distancing scoreboard,” several Tri-State counties received "F" grades when it came to their social distancing practices.
Unacast reportedly included cell phone data to come up with the scoreboard’s results. The company’s website says they use three categories to determine the grades.
Vanderburgh County is among the counties with failing grades, according to the data.
"It does not surprise me at all,” Lynn Herr, Director of the Clinical and Outreach Division at the Vanderburgh County Health Department said. “I am considered an essential worker, as being here at the health department. There are more and more people on the road as I head into work at 7 o’clock in the morning.”
Here’s the list of all of the counties and their grades, according to Unacast:
Counties with 'F' grades: Vanderburgh County, Warrick County, Henderson County, Daviess County, Hopkins County and Gibson County.
Counties with 'D' grades: Posey County (D-), Perry County, Ohio County, Muhlenberg County (D-), Union County (D+), Wayne County, Wabash County and White County.
Counties with 'C' grades: Spencer County (C-), Pike County (C-), Hancock County, Webster County and McLean County (C-).
Counties with 'B' grades: Edwards County (B-).
The data showed no Tri-State counties with an "A" grade.
