Sheriff’s Office: 3 from TN arrested on robbery charges in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three people from Clarksville, Tennesse are in the Henderson County Detention Center facing robbery charges.
Henderson County sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched to First Street in Henderson for a report that a teenager was robbed at gunpoint around 11:30 Thursday night.
They say a 16-year-old victim told deputies that she stopped at the stop sign at Highway 425 and Highway 1299 when a vehicle pulled up behind her.
The victim told them that’s when four people got out of the car and rushed up to her vehicle with guns and two men with guns robbed her of personal belongings before leaving the scene.
According to the press release, about two hours later, the suspect vehicle was found by the Henderson Police Department at the Dodge store on Green Street.
The vehicle was searched and authorities say they found two loaded guns, large amounts of counterfeit bills, several bags of marijuana, personal belongings and IDs of people that were not in the vehicle.
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says after interviews 18-year-old Isacce Blount, 23-year-old Teresa Rodriguez and 20-year-old Verdonte Suggs were arrested for robbery and possession of counterfeit bills.
They say three local juveniles were taken to a juvenile detention center for various related charges.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.