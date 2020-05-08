Red Cross hosting blood drive in Mt. Vernon Fri.

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross needs blood donations.
Due to COVID-19, they’ve had a shortage of people wanting to donate, but officials say it’s safe to still come in and give blood.
Organizers say they’ve had to postpone or cancel several blood drives recently because of the stay-at-home order.
Since these donations have a short shelve life, they have an ongoing need for blood and platelets.
The Red Cross will be in Mt. Vernon for a blood drive on Friday.
That’s happening in the main gym of Mt. Vernon Junior High from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.