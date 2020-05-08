Princeton community awaiting Toyota plant reopening next week

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana is opening back up on Monday after being shut down for seven weeks.
14 News spoke with local businesses on Friday about how Toyota impacts the community. Meanwhile, Toyota officials say they have been working closely with community leaders about getting things back up and running.
“We’re phasing in through our executive, then we did our salary, and then we did our skill maintenance, and then next week will be production," Leah Curry, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana said. “Our number one concern is the health and well-being of our team members.”
Production inside the Toyota plant in Gibson County shut down back on March 23 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“In many of our high volume areas, we have thermal imaging, which is non-contact,” Curry said.
With Toyota Indiana reopening Monday, Curry says they are ready to go.
“One of the first protocols is our entry-way process," Curry said.
This means before workers head into the plant, they will be hand sanitizing, picking up a mask and getting their temperatures taken. Inside the facility, Toyota employees have worked closely to make sure proper protocols like social distancing are being followed.
“We also brought in the Mayor of Princeton and Evansville, as well as economic development leaders and the chambers," Curry said.
During any 24-hour period, Curry says roughly 11,000 people are entering and exiting the plant’s gates.
Local businesses like Taco Tierra benefit from Toyota workers grabbing a bite to eat at their restaurant.
“They’re still coming here,” Taco Tierra co-manager Matt Collins said. “And they’re bringing their families now too, so whenever they go back to work, they’ll just be coming for lunch instead of bringing their entire families for lunch.”
Klinkers Hometown Bar and Grill is located right across the street. Owner Ben Kennerd says he’s also eager for Toyota to get back to work.
“We have another restaurant in town here called Spudnut, and we used to do a lot of catering on Saturday’s for group leads and stuff like that," Kennerd said.
“Toyota opening will help out because you’ll have people getting out and about again,” Kennerd said.
Getting out and about, and heading to work.
“We will start building up a few vehicles next week,” Curry said. "We’re going to take about a four-week period to ramp up very slowly.”
Toyota says they have donated supplies like face shields to the nearby hospital. That’s one of the ways they have also been working with the community.
