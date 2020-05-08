Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson announces re-election campaign

“Today, as our city unites to get through this time, I want to officially announce my intention to run for reelection in November,” Watson wrote in the social media post. “I firmly believe, now more than ever, that continuity in leadership is critical to ensure our city comes out of this crisis stronger than ever. We have significant civic projects in the pipeline and other initiatives on the verge of happening; however, like every other city, most progress has slowed to fight the virus and ensure we save lives. But, the day will arrive, hopefully soon, and we must be prepared to effectively guide our city forward after the crisis ends. And that is why I’m running for Mayor.”