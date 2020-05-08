Owensboro leaders look into outdoor restaurant dining options

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Restaurants across the commonwealth were forced to close or move to takeout services only back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Overall sales are down over 50%, but it’s been enough support for us to keep our staff completely on payroll and also to pay most of our expenses," Travis Long, owner of City Walk of Owensboro said.
With Phase 2 of the state’s plan to reopen Kentucky being put into action over the next few weeks, some restaurant owners are gearing up to open their doors again.
“Gov. Beshear came out with a 33% occupancy, and from being a small business owner, it’d probably still be tough to make payroll," Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said.
“Our mayor this week floated an idea that we felt was incredibly innovative and that was to close downtown streets, so our restaurants could actually open and have more capacity by having people sitting in the middle of the streets that were closed," Candace Brake, president of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce said.
Owensboro officials say the 33% capacity does not apply to outdoor seating.
“Whatever we have to do to try to get more seating, and then try and decide how we can get the minimum amount of street closures," Mayor Watson said.
The mayor says they will start with restaurants on streets that have the least amount of traffic congestion.
“So we can still have adequate ambulance services if we need it, or fire, or police,” Mayor Watson said.
Right now, Watson says it’s a fluid project, and city staff is still working on logistics.
“It just gives a chance for us to open up a little bit, still following the guidelines of the Governor," Mayor Watson said.
“We hope that can happen because it’s just another way that Owensboro is going to get together to think differently, and to get through this and be up and running," Brake said.
For Phase 3, the Governor did not give any specific dates, but he says they hope to reopen bars and allow groups of 50 people in July.
