Owensboro doctor discusses timeline for when senior visitation can resume

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For some in the Tri-State, it’s going on two months since people have seen their senior loved ones, and doctors say the wait to reunite with them could be much longer.
“If coronavirus keeps on causing problems the way it is causing now, then we will have this problem in nursing homes for a long time," Dr. Maheesh Moolani said. “Six to eight months, maybe we are looking at one whole year, we do not know."
However, Dr. Moolani says there’s a good reason behind this extended isolation period.
“They themself might be good, you know, but they might be a silent carrier of the coronavirus and they can give it to their family member," Dr. Moolani said. “That is the biggest problem.”
Dr. Moolani, who specializes in the care of seniors, is the medical director for two nursing homes and wrote a book on caring for the elderly, “Tough Decisions in the Care is Elderly Loved Ones.” The doctor says it’s a guide on how to care for seniors, and he states the information is even more relevant today.
“Elderly people are kind of locked into their homes,” Dr. Moolani said. "They are not coming out of homes, they are very scared.”
Dr. Moolani says the isolation can cause a variety of problems.
“We have depression and anxiety on one hand, and on the other hand - possible severe consequences," Dr. Moolani said.
He says in order to avoid these severe consequences, we have to be smart.
“It is tough,” Dr. Moolani said. "It’s not easy but we have to do the right thing and we have to pick the lesser evil path.”
Dr. Moolani says for those people itching to visit with an elderly friend or family member, a phone call is the better option for now.
