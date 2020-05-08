EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy and cooler with morning rain ending by early afternoon. Breezy with high temperatures only in the mid-50’s. Friday night, clearing and cold with temps dropping into the 30’s.
Early Saturday, Freeze Watch until 8:00 a.m. Frosty under clear skies with temps dropping to record lows in the lower 30’s. After striking the 80’s last weekend, high temps will only reach the upper 50’s Saturday under sunny skies.
Sunday, partly sunny with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Slightly warmer as high temperatures climb into the lower to mid-60’s.
