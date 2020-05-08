More Indiana businesses reopening Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, more businesses in Indiana will have the chance to open as phase two continues.
Services like hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and tattoo parlors can start seeing customers again.
Restaurants and bars will be able to serve people again, but only at 50 percent capacity. Bar seating will still be closed, and all servers and kitchen staff must wear face coverings.
Nightclubs, gym, zoos, movie theaters, bowling alleys and casinos will still remain closed.
